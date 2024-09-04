MLA leads relief campaign for flood victims

Ongole: In response to the severe flooding affecting Vijayawada, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao has initiated a relief campaign, and took three lorries of essential supplies from Ongole to Vijayawada, after a flag-off ceremony at Ongole on Tuesday.

With the personal contributions and support from the locals, MLA made volunteers to prepare 30,000 packets of food, 20,000 bottles of drinking water, and 15,000 packets of biscuits.

Speaking on the occasion, Damacharla expressed his deep concern for the flood victims. He said that the sight of people suffering from the massive floods across the NTR district caused him great distress. He said that the aid sent to Vijayawada was his way of contributing to the government’s relief efforts and helping those affected return to normalcy.

He requested philanthropists and donors to come forward to help the victims of the floods. He emphasized the importance of collective action in supporting the flood victims and complementing the government’s rehabilitation efforts.

The Janasena Party district president Shaik Reyaz, Mayor Gangada Sujatha, and other leaders and workers from the TDP and JSP joined the relief works.