MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy and Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy Distribute Pensions in Puttaparthi Constituency

In an effort to bring light into the lives of the poor, MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy and former minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy distributed pensions in various colonies and villages in Puttaparthi Constituency. The distribution program, organized by the Telugu Desam government, was met with great enthusiasm by the beneficiaries and local leaders.





In New Cheruvu BC Colony, the pension distribution program kicked off at 6 am with MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy and Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy along with officials and supporters. The beneficiaries were blessed with milk and showered with flowers as they received their pensions. The event was attended by local leaders from TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP.



In Bukkapatnam Mandal, tributes were paid to late NTR and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu before the distribution of pensions to the beneficiaries. In SC Colony, pensions ranging from 6000 to 15000 rupees were given to individuals with disabilities, chronic illnesses, and other vulnerable populations.

In Enumulapalli, a grand milk abhisheka ceremony was held with MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy and Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy distributing pensions to the elderly and disabled in the village. The event was attended by local officials, supporters, and fans of TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP.

Overall, the distribution of pensions by the hands of MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy and Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy was a success, bringing much-needed relief to the underprivileged in Puttaparthi Constituency.