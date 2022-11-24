MLA poaching case: SIT serves notices to BL Santhosh again, registers case

The purchase of TRS MLAs is creating controversy in Telangana politics. Already, the war of words between TRS and BJP is going on. In this order, the authorities are preparing to take action against the key masterminds who did not cooperate with the SIT investigation and cases are being registered against key leaders who did not attend the SIT investigation.



Against this backdrop, SIT officials have registered a case against BJP leader BL Santosh. A case has been registered against Santosh along with Jagguswami and Tushar in the farmhouse deal case. SIT officials have already issued notices to come for hearing on 26 or 28.



Meanwhile, the SIT also issued notices to Narsapur MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju in MLA purchase case. Earlier, 41A notices were issued to Raghurama for allegedly meeting the accused in the farmhouse case.



Meanwhile, it is known that there were arguments in the High Court two days ago regarding the absence of BJP leader BL Santosh for the SIT investigation. The High Court ordered the Telangana SIT officials to issue 41 CrPC notice again through WhatsApp and e-mail. The High Court directed BL Santosh to cooperate with the SIT investigation. In this context, it is known that the High Court has postponed the next hearing to the 30th of this month.