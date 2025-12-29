Mobile health clinics for Chenchu tribals from Feb 1

Nandyal: The Indian Red Cross Society will launch a special healthcare initiative titled “Mee Intiki… Mee Doctor” from February 1 to provide quality medical services to underprivileged Chenchu tribal families living in remote hamlets of Nandyal district.

District Collector and Chairperson of the Indian Red Cross Society, Nandyal unit, G Raja Kumari, announced this in an official statement on Sunday.

The project will be implemented by the Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh State Branch, with financial support from the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) Foundation, New Delhi.

The formal inauguration is scheduled for the first week of February next year by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, who is also the President of the State Red Cross Society.

The programme will be implemented in Nandyal district at an estimated cost of Rs.1.20 crore over a period of three years, the Collector said.

Under this initiative, mobile health clinics will deliver doorstep primary healthcare services to residents of Chenchu habitations in coordination with the government health system.

The project aims to strengthen the public healthcare delivery mechanism, with special focus on reducing maternal and infant mortality, controlling communicable diseases, achieving 100 per cent immunisation coverage in the target areas, and ensuring regular medical monitoring of pregnant women, lactating mothers and children.

To operate the mobile health clinics, applications are invited from eligible candidates for the posts of Doctor, Nurse, Pharmacist and Driver.

Doctors with MBBS/MD qualifications will be paid Rs.80,000 per month, nurses with GNM or B.Sc Nursing Rs 25,000, pharmacists with B.Pharm or D.Pharm Rs.18,000, and drivers with valid heavy vehicle licences and a minimum of five years’ experience Rs.18,000 per month. Interested candidates may submit their applications along with biodata to [email protected] and [email protected] on or before January 15, 2026, the Collector stated.