Mobile units soon to tackle fecal sludge problem

Guntur: Swachh Andhra Corporation managing director Gandham Chandrudu said that a new chapter will be launched to solve the problem of fecal sludge purification.

Efforts will be made to make mobile septic treatment units available across the state that can treat fecal sludge while exploring innovative changes and new solutions in the field of sanitation.

Officials and staff of Swachh Andhra Corporation inspected the performance of this unit in Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation on Tuesday and expressed their satisfaction.

The concerned staff explained that the unit will have state-of-the-art technology capable of processing 6,000 litres per hour. The mobile septic treatment unit cleans the collected fecal sludge and breaks it into pure water and compost.