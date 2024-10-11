Moderate rains likely in AP amid surface circulation in Bay of Bengal

The Amaravati Meteorological Center has issued a forecast indicating light to moderate rains across Andhra Pradesh over the next two days, attributed to an ongoing surface circulation trough over the Bay of Bengal. Meteorologists have also warned that the region may face the possibility of cyclonic activity this month, with one system forming in the Arabian Sea and two expected in the Bay of Bengal.

As the weather system progresses, coastal districts are anticipated to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, raising concerns among residents accustomed to the severe impacts of October storms. Historically, this month has posed a significant threat to the state, with past cyclones causing considerable loss of life and property.

Local residents are expressing anxiety as the arrival of October is often accompanied by severe weather warnings. The mere occurrence of thunder or lightning prompts fear, with farmers becoming particularly jittery even at the slightest change in wind. Past cyclones such as Pailin, Hud Hud, and Ampan have left lasting scars on the communities they affected, reinforcing a collective trepidation as the region braces for potential storms.

Authorities encourage residents to stay weather-aware and prepared as conditions develop, as the specter of cyclones looms large with each passing day this month.