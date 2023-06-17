Mopidevi Venkatramana assured govt. support to Kin of Amarnath killed in Bapatla

YSRCP MP Mopidevi Venkataramana has assured that the government will support the family of student Amarnath, who was killed by thugs when he opposed them to protect his sister from harassment and ensure that the culprits are punished severely. It is known that Amarnath, a class 10 student, was brutally burnt and shot dead by four people.



The incident took place in Uppalavaripalem under Cherukupalli mandal of Bapatla district. MP Mopidevi reacted to this incident and went to Uppalavaripalem on Saturday morning and visited Amarnath's family members and consoled them. On this occasion, he assured the kin of Amarnath that justice will be done as soon as possible and the culprits will be severely punished.

MP Mopidevi announced that the government will support Amarnath's family in all possible ways. He provided Rs.50 thousand as immediate assistance and announced that one from the family would be given a job.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders visited the family members of Uppala Amarnath. On Saturday morning, Repalle MLA Anagani Satya Prasad, TDP State Secretary Gudapati Srinivas, Cherukupalli mandal reached Uppalavaripalam and visited the student's family members. Speaking on this occasion, the MLA said that events are taking place which have never been seen in the history of Repalle. He said that it is an unfortunate incident that the younger boy who was questioned about molesting his elder sister, was doused with petrol and set on fire. He demanded severe action against the culprits.