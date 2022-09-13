MP Gurumoorthy opens command control room for Poleramma Jathara

Venkatagiri (Tirupati district): Police Department set up 'Eagle Eye' command control room in Venkatagiri on Monday for two-day Poleramma Jathara to be held from September 14 in a grand way. Tirupati MP Maddela Gurumoorthy inaugurated the Command Control room while Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, SP P Parameswar Reddy attended the programme. It may be noted here that the Poleramma Jathara is a famous one and about 2 to 3 lakh devotees attend every year.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Parameswar Reddy said the as the Jathara (folk festival) will be organised in a grand manner, the police department has taken all required measures for the smooth conduct of folk festival. In view of this, the department has set up a command control room with latest technology and about 92 CC cameras already set up in the town, were connected with CCR, he said and added that a team will monitor the Jathara from here round-the-clock to avoid untoward incidents and also to contain thieves menace.

He informed that about 1,000 personnel were deployed to Jathara and wanted the women coming with jewels and also mothers with children attending the festival to be careful. He said there would be more police men for Rathostavam to be held on September 14 would be deployed to prevent stampedes. Srikalahasti DSP Viswanath and others were present.