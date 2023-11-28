Mr Andhra body building contest: Prakasam Engineering College student runner-up

Kandukur(Prakasam district): Prakasam Engineering College correspondent Kancharla Ramaiah congratulated ECE student Syed Aleem for winning the second position in the Mr Andhra 27th Body Building Championship-2023 organised by Panchmukhi Hanuman Fitness Gym at the State-level competitions in Yalamanchi of Anakapalli district.

About 150 body builders from different districts participated in the competition. Ramaiah said that there was a festive atmosphere in the college as his college's student achieved this feat. He said that it has always been a tradition to encourage their college students to participate in State and national-level sports competitions.

He also said that it gives him immense pleasure about Adi, who became famous in Jabardast, being an alumni student of his college.

Technical director Kancharla Vijaya Srinivas said that Aleem won the fifth position in the Mr Andhra Body Building Competition in Srikakulam, the third position in Vijayawada and participated in the National Junior Body Building Competition in Amalapuram in 2021. He was happy about Aleem for bringing recognition to Kandukur town and Prakasam Engineering College in body building.

He also wished best of luck to Aleem who is participating in the Junior Mr India competition to be held in Bhubaneswar in January.

Aleem thanked his father Syed Karimulla, college management and faculty for their support for his studies in college as well as participation in various body building competitions.

College Principal Dr Ch Ravikumar, Vice-Principal Varaparla Haribabu, faculty and students complimented Aleem for his achievement.