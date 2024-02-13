  • Menu
Mudaliar Sangam extends support to YSRCP

Highlights

The senior leaders of Mudaliar Sangam, along with general secretary CN Rajasekhar Mudaliar, have announced their complete support for YCP candidate Vijayananda Reddy of Chittoor. During an election campaign event in the 43rd Division, Vijayananda Reddy was honored alongside C.N.

Rajasekhar Mudaliar, Corporator Naveen, and community leaders Arumugam, AG Balaji, RBN Ravi, Guruganesh, Uday, Ramganesh, Sukumar, and Balamurugan. The event began with a special pooja at the temple in Pillari Gudi Street, followed by a meeting with the leaders of the Mudaliar community at Mr. Rajasekhar Mudaliar's residence. During the meeting, Mr. Rajasekhar Mudaliar expressed his full support for Vijayananda Reddy's victory, and in turn, Vijayananda Reddy assured that he would provide his utmost cooperation to the Mudaliar community and the youth.

X