Mudragada Padmanabham dares Pawan to directly speak about him

Highlights
Kapu movement leader and YSRCP leader Mudragada Padmanabham has taken a dig at Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, challenging him to speak directly about him.
In a recent statement, Mudragada questioned Pawan's intentions in coming to Pithapuram from Hyderabad and seeking a political position.
Mudragada criticized Pawan for not showing the same level of assertiveness and anger that he displayed in Hyderabad when faced with humiliation.
He questioned Pawan's willingness to go to the home of someone who had insulted him and have a breakfast with them.
