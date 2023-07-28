Mudragada Padmanabham meets IT Minister

The sudden visit of Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham to meet IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath at his residence raised many an eyebrow.



Though on record both the leaders said there was no politics involved in it and that it was a courtesy call and that Mudragada recalled his long-standing association with the minister’s late grandfather Gudivada Appanna, the buzz is that it was not that simple a meeting.

Political circles say that there was more on the present political scenario in the State. It may be recalled that there were speculations for sometime that Mudragadda would join YSRCP. There was also criticism that Mudragadda who had claimed to be the champion of Kapu community had raised many a issues when TDP government led by N Chandrababu Naidu was in power but in the last four years he had been soft towards YSRCP.

It may also be mentioned here that the YSRCP feels that the entry Pawan Kalyan in the electoral fray could cut into the Kapu votes. The Kapus had supported the YSRCP in the last elections. In view of this, YRSCP it is said wants to enlist the support of Padmanabham in retaining its Kapu vote bank. Hence this meeting assumed greater importance.