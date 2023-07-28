Live
- LU signs MoU with INTACH to enrich learning experience
- First youngest female artist to receive a commission
- Webb telescope detects water vapour in rocky planet
- TDP chief alleges utter neglect of irrigation in state
- Google introduces new Play Store for large screens
- Rains batter joint Karimnagar district
- Entire Bhupalpally district under sheet of water
- Staff Selection Commission notifies 1,324 jobs
- BJP AP state president comes down heavily on ruling party
- TSRTC cancels regular services between Hyderabad-Vijayawada
Just In
LU signs MoU with INTACH to enrich learning experience
First youngest female artist to receive a commission
Webb telescope detects water vapour in rocky planet
TDP chief alleges utter neglect of irrigation in state
Google introduces new Play Store for large screens
Rains batter joint Karimnagar district
Mudragada Padmanabham meets IT Minister
The sudden visit of Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham to meet IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath at his residence raised many an eyebrow.
The sudden visit of Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham to meet IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath at his residence raised many an eyebrow.
Though on record both the leaders said there was no politics involved in it and that it was a courtesy call and that Mudragada recalled his long-standing association with the minister’s late grandfather Gudivada Appanna, the buzz is that it was not that simple a meeting.
Political circles say that there was more on the present political scenario in the State. It may be recalled that there were speculations for sometime that Mudragadda would join YSRCP. There was also criticism that Mudragadda who had claimed to be the champion of Kapu community had raised many a issues when TDP government led by N Chandrababu Naidu was in power but in the last four years he had been soft towards YSRCP.
It may also be mentioned here that the YSRCP feels that the entry Pawan Kalyan in the electoral fray could cut into the Kapu votes. The Kapus had supported the YSRCP in the last elections. In view of this, YRSCP it is said wants to enlist the support of Padmanabham in retaining its Kapu vote bank. Hence this meeting assumed greater importance.