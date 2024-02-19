Muslim Minorities have TDP support, says spokesperson Nagul Meera

Telugu Desam Party State Spokesperson Nagul Meera has made some bold comments regarding the TDP's support for the Muslim minorities. Meera claimed that the TDP has the full support of the Muslim community and criticized the current government led by Jaganmohan Reddy.

Meera alleged that Jaganmohan Reddy is playing a drama by pretending that the BJP is not supporting him, despite previously voting in favor of policies like triple talaq. He also called for financial support from the government for the repair of mosques and promised that if the TDP comes to power, judicial protection would be provided for Muslim properties.

The spokesperson highlighted instances of discrimination against Muslims in the YCP government and praised former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his efforts in appointing Abdul Kalam, a Muslim ally of the BJP, as the President of the state.

Meera also expressed support for TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, stating that his leadership is crucial for the financial growth of Andhra State. The spokesperson criticized current Eluru MLA Alla Nani for ruling with fear and claimed that they have the support of Pawan Kalyan.

In conclusion, Meera called for the downfall of the YCP party and emphasized the need for change in leadership for the betterment of the Muslim community in Andhra Pradesh