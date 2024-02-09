MVV Satyanarayana arranges screening of Yatra 2 for cadre in Visakhapatnam

The party workers expressed their gratitude to Mr. MVV Satyanarayana, the YCP Coordinator for Visakhapatnam Members of Parliament East Constituency, for arranging a special screening of the movie Yatra-2. Around 500 YCP workers from the East Constituency watched the film at Kinnera and Kameshwari Theater in Maddilapalem 23 Ward. The YCP corporators, activists, and senior leaders from Turpu constituency attended the morning show and chanted slogans in support of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.

After watching the movie, Gopalapuram observers Mr. Gannamaneni Venkateswara Rao said that the scenes depicted in the film accurately portrayed the real events of their political world. They praised Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy as a leader with courage and determination. The YCP East Constituency Leaders pledged their support to Mr. MVV and stated that they would make their constituency the number one among the 175 constituencies if Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy wins as an MLA in 2024.

The event was celebrated with fireworks outside the theater and was attended by several YCP leaders and members, including city YCP President Kola Guru, Eastern Election Observers Molli Apparao, District Youth Section President Alla Shiva Ganesh, SC Cell President Boni Sivarama Krishna, City Women President Kripa Jyoti, corporators, mandal presidents, ward presidents, cluster in-charges, state directors, district senior by leaders, temple chairmen, leaders of affiliated associations, secretariat convenors, and Grihasaradis



