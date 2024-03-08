Live
- Centre approves Rs 2,093 cr outlay for highway, ropeway projects in J&K
- International Women’s Day 2024: 10 Tips Every Woman Should Follow For a Healthy Life
- Google Commemorates Women’s Achievements on International Women’s Day 2024
- Fishermen's agitation in Kakinada The agitators burnt the boat on the road
- Watch Laapataa Ladies for Rs 100 on International Women's Day!
- Nandini Agasara sets her sights on gold
- Erram Poorna Shanthi’s mission to empower the underprivileged
- Singer Maithili Thakur on meeting PM Modi: ‘Aaj main aapse mili, bahut khushi hui’
- Hyderabad: Narendra Modi rolls out slew of projects for Telangana State from J&K
- Aim to develop highly skilled workforce
Just In
MVV Satyanarayana participates in Athmeeya Sammelanam at Moolapalem village
Highlights
In a Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting held at Moolapalem village in Visakha, MVV Satyanarayana, Member of Parliament and YCP Coordinator of Visakha East Constituency participated as the chief guest.
In a Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting held at Moolapalem village in Visakha, MVV Satyanarayana, Member of Parliament and YCP Coordinator of Visakha East Constituency participated as the chief guest. During the event, MVV highlighted the various welfare development programs underway in the 18th Ward, including the development of temples, modernization of cemeteries, and construction of public toilets.
He assured the audience of their commitment to further development initiatives in the ward. The program was attended by Fishery Corporation Chairman Vijay Chandra, Muvvala Suresh, Marupalli Pardesi, Vasupalli Ellaji, and a large number of women from party ranks.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS