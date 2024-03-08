  • Menu
MVV Satyanarayana participates in Athmeeya Sammelanam at Moolapalem village

In a Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting held at Moolapalem village in Visakha, MVV Satyanarayana, Member of Parliament and YCP Coordinator of Visakha East Constituency participated as the chief guest.

In a Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting held at Moolapalem village in Visakha, MVV Satyanarayana, Member of Parliament and YCP Coordinator of Visakha East Constituency participated as the chief guest. During the event, MVV highlighted the various welfare development programs underway in the 18th Ward, including the development of temples, modernization of cemeteries, and construction of public toilets.

He assured the audience of their commitment to further development initiatives in the ward. The program was attended by Fishery Corporation Chairman Vijay Chandra, Muvvala Suresh, Marupalli Pardesi, Vasupalli Ellaji, and a large number of women from party ranks.

