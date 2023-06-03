Mydukuru: Government totally neglected Seema projects says Nara Lokesh

Mydukuru (YSR district) : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has alleged that the state government totally neglected the projects in Rayalaseema region.

As part of Yuva Galam padayatra, the TDP leader accepted representations from the farmers of Kadhar Palle and Viswanathapuram villages in Mydukuru mandal on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh recalled that the TDP spent Rs 11,000 crore on various irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region while the YSRCP government spent just 2,700 crore in the last four years of its rule.

On the occasion, farmers of Kadhar Palle village told the TDP leader despite Kundu river flowing near here, they are unable to secure the water due to no modernisation works for project in Addakalva village.

Responding to their plea, he assured them the party will take initiative for supplying water through Kundu river.

Turmeric farmers from Viswanathapuram village said that earlier they have secured Rs 8,500 minimum support price for turmeric crop per quintal. They said that during present government, it was only Rs 5,500.

They alleged that following failure of the government in organising Turmeric Purchasing Centres(TPC), farmers are forced to go either Duggirala of Guntur district or Sangli market in Maharashtra state. Responding to their plea, the TDP leader assured to provide MSP for all kinds of crops and TPC would be arranged at Viswanathapuram village.

Lokesh received tumultuous welcome from the party cadres when his padayatra entered Mydukuru constituency on Friday. Mydukuru TDP in-charge Putta Sudhakar Yadav, former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and several party leaders accompanied Lokesh in padayatra.