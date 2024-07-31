Nabard office opened at Parvathipuaram

Vizianagaram: District collector A Shyam Prasad inaugurated the newly-established NABARD office here on Tuesday. Nabardhas sanctioned new offices to the aspirational districts in the state like Parvathipuram Manyam and Alluri Sitharama Rajudistrict. The officials of NABARD have taken immediate steps to open the office at Parvathipuram. Sadhu Dinesh Kumar Reddy is appointed NABARD district development officer.

Shyam Prasad appealed to the Nabardmanagement to provide adequate credit support to the district. NITI Aayog had identified the district as an aspirational district so that it could get support of bankers in all the possible sectors.

Inspite ofmeagre livelihood opportunities, the district should excel in all aspects and should be a model to the other districts for which Nabardshould play a key role, the collector said. He directed the officials to take up training programme in natural farming. Nabard AP regional CGM MR Gopal, Srikakulam DCCB CEO Vara Prasad and Vasu and APGVB regional manager Arjun Rao attended.