Naidu alone can develop State: Vemireddy Prashanti

Nellore:Kovuru constituency TDP nominee Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy has called upon the party cadre to ensure for the victory of TDP, JSP and BJP alliance in the ensuing elections as TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu alone can develop the State.

As part of electioneering, Prashanthi Reddy along with TDP city Assembly nominee P Narayana, Nellore MP nominee Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and others participated in ‘Athmeeya Samavesam’ organized by Jana Sena Party in Nellore on Sunday.

Stating that 57 days are left for the polls, she appealed party cadre to motivate people to vote for the coalition government for the benefit of the State. She urged the leaders of the three parties to strive for the victory of the alliance.

TDP State general secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, city president Mamidala Madhu, JSP national media general secretary D Ajay, party district secretary G Kishore and others were present.