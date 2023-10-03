Naidu is healthy and asked the cadre to be brave, says TDP leader Chinarajappa

TDP MLA Chinarajappa who along with Nara Brahmani and Nara Bhuvaneshwari met TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry jail said that the latter was healthy and brave in the jail. On Tuesday, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, Brahmani, and Chinarajappa met Chandrababu in Rajahmundry Central Jail. Later, Chinarajappa told the media that Naidu told the activists to be brave.



Chinarajappa said that Jagan is plotting to prevent Chandrababu from getting out on bail. Speaking on the former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana's arrest, Chinarajappa said that Bandaru was illegally arrested by the police and is being harassed in the police station.

Chinarajappa said that Chandrababu said that the Jana Sena and the TDP alliance should work collectively. Chandrababu seems to have discussed with Rajappa about bringing the government's anti-people policies and dictatorial tendencies to the people more efficiently.

Meanwhile, thr Supreme Court has begun the hearing on the quash petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development case challenging the High Court order on the same petition. It remains to be seen whether Naidu gets relief in the case.