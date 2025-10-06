Naidu readying temple expansion plan for Modi’s nod

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has decided to request the Union Forest Ministry to allocate 2,000 hectares of forest land to the state Endowments Department for developing the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Srisailam. The Chief Minister will discuss a proposal in this regard with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Srisailam on October 16.

Naidu held a review on Sunday at his camp office on comprehensive development of the Srisailam temple. Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, Endowments Minister A Ramanarayana Reddy and senior officials from the Endowments and Forest Departments attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed officials to prepare a master plan to develop Srisailam as a “divine destination” with improved amenities for the growing number of devotees.

“The Srisailam temple is unique as it is both a Jyotirlingam and a Shakti Peetham. Therefore, steps must be taken for its integrated and sustainable development,” the Chief Minister observed.

Naidu said Srisailam should be developed on the lines of Tirumala, given that lakhs of devotees visit every year from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and other States. He emphasised the need to enhance accommodation, pilgrim services, and connectivity to handle the influx of visitors.

So, the state has decided to seek allocation of 2,000 hectares of forest land to the Endowments Department for the temple’s expansion. The matter will be discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Srisailam on October 16.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to also link national highways to the temple through routes passing Dornala, Sundipenta, and Eegalapenta, ensuring better access for devotees. He underlined that Srisailam should be developed as both a spiritual tourism hub and an eco-sensitive zone.

Naidu said Srisailam is poised to become the State’s second-largest temple after Tirumala. He stressed that most major temples in the State are in forest or hill areas and must be developed while conserving their natural surroundings.

Currently, Srisailam faces severe space constraints, particularly for parking. The Chief Minister suggested that a team of officials should visit Delhi to brief the Union Forest Ministry and secure approvals. “Temple development and environmental protection should progress together,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed the Forest Department to draw up an action plan for greening and wildlife conservation in the surrounding region, including measures to increase tiger population in the Srisailam Tiger Reserve.