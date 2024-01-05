Naidu’s ‘Raa-Kadaliraa’ first meeting at Kanigiri today

Kanigiri: The arrangements for the ‘Raa.. Kadaliraa,’ the election campaign by the TDP is all set for its maiden public meeting to be addressed by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu at Kanigiri here on Friday.

TDP Prakasam district leaders including the State vice-president Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Ongole parliamentary president Dr Nukasani Balaji, Bapatla parliamentary president Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, organising secretary Satya, Addanki MLA Gottipati Ravikumar, MLC Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy, Janasena Party district president Shaik Reyaz and others inspected the arrangements made at the 100-acre place in Kanigiri and appreciated the Kanigiri in-charge Dr Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy for the arrangements, helipad, and other facilities.

Speaking at The Hans India at Kanigiri TDP Office, Ongole parliamentary president Dr Nukasani Balaji said that their president N Chandrababu Naidu is kick-starting the 2024 elections campaign from Kanigiri, and they are expecting about one lakh people to attend the public meeting at 04.00 pm on Friday.

He said that they are conducting similar public meetings in every parliamentary constituency, but starting with Prakasam as the earlier meetings in the district are successful.

He said that the fear of defeat has affected the YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and that is the reason he is jumbling the candidates, and denying the tickets to some.

He said that the corruption, plundering of public resources, and looting the money from their own party leaders made them look for alternative opportunities, including shifting their loyalty.