Nandyal: Villagers told not to venture into forest for grazing

Kothapalli (Nandyal): Forest Section Officer (FSO) Nageshwara Rao has warned of initiating stringent action if anyone, villagers dwelling adjacent to Nallamalla forest, violate the norms and enter reserved forest area.

The FSO along with other officials visited Janala Gudem and held a meeting with the residents of Balapala Tippe and Siddeswaram villages in Kothapalli mandal Atmakur constituency of Nandyal district on Sunday.

Speaking to the villagers, the FSO said that it is strictly prohibited to enter the reserved forest.

If any of the residents enter the reserved forest by violating the norms, they would be punished as per law. As wild animals moving freely in the reserved forest, he said the residents should not create any hurdles and disturb them.

The FSO said the villagers should not take their livestock into the reserved forest for grazing.

The residents are urged to support the forest department and also be a part and parcel in protecting the wild animals and the forest. In fact, it is the responsibility of every person, added the Forest Section Officer.

FBO Pamulety, the staff of forest department and the villagers participated in the meeting.