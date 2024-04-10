Live
Nara Bhuvaneshwari's Nijam Gelavali yatra closing meeting to be held on April 13
The 'Nijam Gelavali Yatra' led by TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, has successfully concluded its journey.
The 'Nijam Gelavali Yatra' led by TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, has successfully concluded its journey. A closing meeting for 'Nijam Gelavali' is scheduled to take place on the 13th of this month in NTR's district as part of the yatra's culmination. Bhuvaneswari, in her role as the spearhead of the yatra, has addressed families who were distressed by the arrest of TDP leaders under the theme 'Truth should prevail'.
Having covered a distance of 8,500 kilometers thus far, Bhuvaneswari has visited numerous affected families, offering them support and financial assistance while providing encouragement during her interactions. The yatra, aimed at championing justice and standing in solidarity with those impacted by adversities, has been a testament to Bhuvaneswari's commitment to addressing the concerns of the cadre.