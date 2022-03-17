Nara Lokesh faults government for tribal girl's death

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday blamed the state government for the death of Class X tribal student at the Maredumilli residential school in East Godavari district.

He termed it as heart-wrenching that the girl student identified as Sumitra died in the lap of her mother on the roadside in broad daylight due to lack of medicare facilities. The tragic death of the tribal girl once again exposed the total collapse of all systems and departments under the Jagan Reddy regime, he said.

In a statement here, the TDP MLC hit out at the staff of the residential school which could not provide timely medicare to the deceased. Student belonged to Chekkawada village of Chavadikota panchayat.

The MLC slammed the state government for neglecting the basic infrastructure like schools and PHCs in the state. He said the girl student of Maredumilli residential school was sent to home back after falling ill by the school authorities instead they should have taken her to the hospital.

Lokesh takes dig at CM for claiming that under his rule, medical infrastructure has been improved. He said that if there have been medicare facilities available at the school, tribal student could have been saved. The CM should now give an explanation why his Nadu Nedu multi-crore works could not save the life of an innocent tribal girl, he questioned.

Lokesh observed that Jagan Mohan Reddy has no right to claim free medical treatment of people under Aarogyasri in the state. He said that 104 new ambulances which were flagged off by the CM could not save Sumitra's life.