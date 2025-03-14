Live
- Prayoga Brings Hands-On Science Learning to 45 Schools in Karnataka in partnership with Merck
- Resolve pending penalty cases swiftly: DRO
- Virinchi People's Hospital Leads the Way in Nephrology on World Kidney Day 2025
- Empowering Women in Poultry: Poultry India/IPEMA Celebrates International Women’s Day 2025
- Collector inspects Panyam community health centre
- Priyanka Tare: A Beacon of Beauty, Strength, and Passion
- Pixelin Sciences Unveils Revolutionary Agricultural Solutions
- Ramadan Ready? Elevate Your Festive Look with These Must-Have Picks!
- Women should achieve empowerment through own efforts: Justice SVN Bhatti
- Nara Lokesh Promises Development for Mangalagiri
Nara Lokesh Promises Development for Mangalagiri
Highlights
Minister Nara Lokesh has made a series of promises aimed at the development of Mangalagiri, pledging his support for the local community.
Speaking to constituents, Lokesh expressed gratitude for their trust, stating, "The people blessed me and made me an MLA," and emphasised his commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the residents, including their debts.
On Friday, Minister Lokesh inaugurated a renovated Goshala at the Bhagwan Mahavir Goshala Sanstha located in the Yarrabalem Industrial Area, part of the Mangalagiri constituency. During the ceremony, he declared his intention to develop Mangalagiri in an unprecedented manner for Andhra Pradesh, revealing plans to establish a Gems and Jewelry Park in the region.
