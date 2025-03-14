  • Menu
Nara Lokesh Promises Development for Mangalagiri

Minister Nara Lokesh has made a series of promises aimed at the development of Mangalagiri, pledging his support for the local community.

Minister Nara Lokesh has made a series of promises aimed at the development of Mangalagiri, pledging his support for the local community. Speaking to constituents, Lokesh expressed gratitude for their trust, stating, "The people blessed me and made me an MLA," and emphasised his commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the residents, including their debts.

On Friday, Minister Lokesh inaugurated a renovated Goshala at the Bhagwan Mahavir Goshala Sanstha located in the Yarrabalem Industrial Area, part of the Mangalagiri constituency. During the ceremony, he declared his intention to develop Mangalagiri in an unprecedented manner for Andhra Pradesh, revealing plans to establish a Gems and Jewelry Park in the region.

