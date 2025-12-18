Nara Lokesh tweets on the big announcement in the afternoon
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has generated considerable buzz with a post on social media platform 'X', hinting at a significant announcement set for noon today.
In his message, Lokesh emphasised that if the reforms implemented in the administration transcend mere rhetoric, recognition will follow. He revealed that a prestigious award has been conferred by a respected and credible jury.
Questions are now arousing regarding the nature of the award and its recipient, with many eagerly awaiting the minister's announcement later today at 12 PM.
