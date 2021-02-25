Narasaraopet degree student murder: Victim has been allegedly harassed for last two years

It is known fact that Anusha (19), a degree student, was brutally killed in Narasaraopet, Guntur district. As part of the investigation, the key points came to light. It is learned that the accused Vishnuvardhan has been harassing Anusha for the last two years. Police, who have already registered a case, are investigating the allegations. However, first Vishnuvardhan took Anusha to the Palapadu canal for a talk and the arguments grew and led to a confrontation. The accused, who was raged, strangled Anusha and dumped her body in a canal.

Meanwhile, the police have registered cases against accused Vishnuvardhan under various laws. DSP Ravichandra said in a statement that four teams have already been deployed for a full investigation into the incident. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family.

On the other hand, Vasireddy Padma, chairman of the Women's Commission, said that the incident of Anusha's murder was horrific one. The woman visited Anusha's family members in her village Gollapadu on Thursday. Later, she told the media that steps are being taken to prevent a recurrence of such incidents. Anusha said that the government would be supportive of the family members. She said the government would take steps to ensure severe punishment for the accused.