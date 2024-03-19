Narayana urges officials to ensure smooth conduction of elections

Former Minister Dr. Ponguru Narayana has urged officers to work impartially in the upcoming elections. A review meeting was conducted by Election Returning Officer Vikas Marmat with leaders of various political parties, following instructions from the Chief Electoral Officer of India regarding the schedule of elections for Parliament and Assembly seats. Narayana, along with TDP officials, attended the meeting and made several suggestions.

Narayana emphasized the importance of officials and political party leaders working harmoniously to prevent any irregularities during the elections. He stressed the need to promptly address any amendments to the voter list and called for cooperation to ensure free and fair elections.

Deputy Mayor and TDP leader Rupkumar Yadav noted that, at Narayana's direction, leaders of all political parties participated in the meeting led by Election Returning Officer Vikas Marmat. He emphasized the importance of conducting impartial elections and recalled the steps taken during Narayana's tenure to maintain a peaceful electoral environment. Yadav warned that officials could face consequences if they exhibit bias or succumb to pressure from leaders.

Former municipal chairperson Thallapaka Anuradha, TDP leaders Imtiaz, and representatives from other political parties also attended the program. The meeting served as a platform for dialogue on upholding the election code and ensuring a fair electoral process.