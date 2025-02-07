Live
National-level Vignan Mahotsav-2025 held
Guntur: Music composer and playback singer SS Thaman said that students can achieve anything through continuous learning. He advised them to chart their paths to success and cherish every moment of their journey. He addressed the national-level Vignan Mahotsav-2025 held at Vignan’s University at Vadlamudi on Thursday.
Former Indian volleyball player Manyam Tulasi Reddy urged the students to play at least one game every day and highlighted the significance of activities like walking, swimming, dancing, or gym.
Vignan Educational Institutions Chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah, CEO Dr Meghana Kurapati, vice-chancellor Col Prof P Nagabhushan, and registrar Dr MS Raghunathan, along with deans, department heads, and other officials were present.
