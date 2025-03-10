National Youth Parliament Festival – 2025 on March 12

Visakhapatnam: In an effort to nurture young leaders for India’s progress under Viksit Bharat@2047 by providing a formal platform for the youth to debate over national issues and engage with policymakers, GITAM is hosting a National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF) 2025 from March 12th.

The National Youth Parliament Festival aims to strengthen democracy among youth by fostering disciplined discussions on national issues and encouraging tolerance for diverse viewpoints.

The platform also intends to educate participants on parliamentary procedures, promotes active citizenship and enhances youth involvement in nation-building. Additionally, it focuses on developing leadership skills, empowering young individuals to realise their potential and contribute meaningfully to governance as well as policymaking.

More than 5,000 students are expected to register and participate in the festival. Interested students are advised to register their details through mybharat.gov.in. and also upload a one-minute video, addressing the topic ‘what does Viksit Bharat mean to you?’ before completing the registration process on the same portal.

The registration portal will close on March 10.

Key officials will supervise the event, ensuring smooth execution and effective youth engagement.