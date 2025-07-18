Navy to commission indigenously-built ‘INS Nistar’ today

Visakhapatnam: The first of the two diving support vessels (DSVs) INS Nistar is all set to be commissioned in Visakhapatnam on July 18 (Friday). Built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, the commissioning of the indigenous vessel marks a significant milestone of the country’s march towards ‘Aatmanirbarta’.

With a participation of 120 MSMEs, Nistar incorporated more than 80 per cent of the indigenous content, epitomising India’s ability to build complex ships on a par with international standards. It reflects India’s growing power to design and develop complex defence platforms thereby cutting down the dependence on foreign support.

The vessel displaces upwards of 10,500 tons (GRT) and measures close to 120-mtr in length and is over 20-mtr wide.

Undertaking deep sea diving and conducting rescue operations from distressed submarines form a part of the main role of the vessel. The specialised diving complex onboard extends over multiple decks and the vessel is fitted with state-of-the-art systems required for saturation diving missions.

Supplementing her underwater capabilities, the ship is equipped with remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). Apart from serving as the mother ship for Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle, the vessel can deploy ROVs for the intervention and a submarine rescue vehicle for evacuation of personnel from distressed submarines in case of an emergency.

Commissioning of Nistar highlights India’s steadfast progress towards achieving indigenisation in the defence manufacturing sector and the Indian Navy’s resolve towards strengthening its capabilities in the underwater domain.

Upon commissioning, the ship will join the Eastern Naval Command to support deep sea diving and submarine rescue operations. In her earlier ‘avatar’ the vessel was a submarine rescue vessel which was acquired from the erstwhile Union of Soviet Socialist Republics in 1969 and commissioned in 1971.