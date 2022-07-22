NCCR to deploy water quality buoy in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), is planning to deploy a mooring water quality buoy along the coastal waters of Visakhapatnam.

It would be taken up under the national programme namely Prediction Water Quality (PWQ). With regard to the move, the NCCR is establishing a research laboratory in the Department of Zoology, Andhra University through a collaborative research programme.

The water quality data buoy equipped with several sensors records the data of various coastal water quality parameters on a realtime basis that are useful for various coastal stakeholders and the public.

The NCCR has granted a research fund of Rs 1.85 crore to Andhra University for executing this programme. A memorandum of understanding was signed by a team of NCCR delegates, including Pravakar Mishra, Sivaji Patra, and B Charan Kumar, in the presence of P Janaki Ram, Head of Zoology Department, Registrar of AU V Krishna Mohan.