NDA govt failed to cater to all sections says Amarnath

Visakhapatnam : Former minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the budget of the NDA government failed to cater to all sections, the poor in particular.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, the former minister stated that the allocations for the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ and ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ schemes are significantly lower than what is actually needed, leaving the poorest citizens without the necessary support to meet the government’s election promises.

He emphasised that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will pressure the government to fulfill these commitments, highlighting that the budget lacks adequate allocations for women, youth, and job creation.

He said that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced numerous welfare schemes that benefitted all sections of society during his tenure as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Amarnath said that despite discrepancies in the budget allocations, the budget speech appeared to focus primarily on praising Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu while criticising the YSRCP.

He said that there are 80 lakh students in the state, with a requirement of Rs 12,000 crore for their education, but only Rs 8,603 crore has been allocated.

Similarly, for the farmers’ scheme, Rs 10,000 crore is needed, yet only Rs 6,000 crore has been set aside.

Amarnath criticized the minimal or absent allocations, stating that this reflects the intentions of the NDA government.

He lamented that no provisions were made for North Andhra and Rayalaseema, while Amaravati received the majority of the funds, indicating the government’s priorities. Amarnath warned that the people are closely watching the NDA government and will hold it accountable in the upcoming elections, arguing that they have been deceived once before. He assured that the YSRCP would continue to pressure the government to ensure all promises are fulfilled, as was done during their previous administration. He further expressed that group 2 aspirants, students, youth, women, and various other groups have been left disappointed by this budget.