NDA govt will complete Polavaram works: Nimmala

Vijayawada: Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu alleged that Polavaram project was ruined under the YSRCP rule and diaphragm wall was washed away in floodwaters. He said the TDP government had completed 72 per cent of Polavaram works by 2019 and the YSRCP government had totally neglected to complete the remaining works.

Ramanaidu participated in the 122nd birth anniversary of Dr K L Rao, former Union minister and reputed engineer and architect of many projects in Andhra Pradesh.

Water resources department organised the birth anniversary at KL Rao ghat on Monday. Speaking after paying floral tributes to Dr Rao, the minister said the NDA government will complete the Polavaram project works. “Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inspected the Polavaram project site and is taking measures to resume works for speedy completion. Dr K L Rao extended invaluable services to the people of Andhra Pradesh and architect of many projects. He mooted the linkage of rivers 50 years ago. He was the architect of Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir and made Krishna delta a fertile region with his services to the people,” he said.

The minister felicitated the retired engineers of water resources department R Satish Kumar, B S S Srinivas Yadav, M V Krishna Rao, K V Krishna Rao and Maruthi Prasad. NTR district water resources department SE T J H Prasad Babu, deputy chief engineer S Tirumala Rao and others were present.