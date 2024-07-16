  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

NDA govt will complete Polavaram works: Nimmala

NDA govt will complete Polavaram works: Nimmala
x
Highlights

Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu alleged that Polavaram project was ruined under the YSRCP rule and diaphragm wall was washed away in floodwaters.

Vijayawada: Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu alleged that Polavaram project was ruined under the YSRCP rule and diaphragm wall was washed away in floodwaters. He said the TDP government had completed 72 per cent of Polavaram works by 2019 and the YSRCP government had totally neglected to complete the remaining works.

Ramanaidu participated in the 122nd birth anniversary of Dr K L Rao, former Union minister and reputed engineer and architect of many projects in Andhra Pradesh.

Water resources department organised the birth anniversary at KL Rao ghat on Monday. Speaking after paying floral tributes to Dr Rao, the minister said the NDA government will complete the Polavaram project works. “Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inspected the Polavaram project site and is taking measures to resume works for speedy completion. Dr K L Rao extended invaluable services to the people of Andhra Pradesh and architect of many projects. He mooted the linkage of rivers 50 years ago. He was the architect of Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir and made Krishna delta a fertile region with his services to the people,” he said.

The minister felicitated the retired engineers of water resources department R Satish Kumar, B S S Srinivas Yadav, M V Krishna Rao, K V Krishna Rao and Maruthi Prasad. NTR district water resources department SE T J H Prasad Babu, deputy chief engineer S Tirumala Rao and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X