Nellore: Awareness on medical ethics held

Nellore: Awareness on medical ethics held
Nellore: Medical Ethics awareness for postgraduates and interns of Narayana Medical College was conducted at Gray’s lecture gallery in the Medical College in Nellore on Monday.

Dr Rayapu Ramesh Babu, Member Ethics Committee, Andhra Pradesh Medical Council, visited as guest speaker and delivered lecture on ‘Awareness on Ethics’. Principal Dr P Sreenivasulu Reddy started that the programme with the introduction of the guest and also shared his advice.

Dr B Hari Prasad Reddy, Medical Superintendent, also shared his experiences. First year postgraduates and outgoing interns participated in the programme.

