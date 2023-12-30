Live
- Come to my Mehfil
- Wardrobe Guide for Your New Year Look
- WhatsApp’s new feature lets you create username from web client
- PM Modi flags of two Amrit Bharat trains in Uttar Pradesh
- Anakapalli: Elamanchili voters often welcome a ‘new candidate’
- Importance of creativity in academic landscape
- Anantapur: Rs 20 cr deposited in 29K students in Satya Sai district
- Vijay Deverakonda to Rashmika: Tollywood celebrities choosing foreign destinations to welcome New Year
- Gem, jewellery exports tumble 4.52% in Nov
- Comeback Year For The Wealthy: Elon Musk Leads World’s Richest to $1.5 Tn Wealth Gain in 2023
Just In
Nellore BJP leader joins YSRCP in presence of Adala Prabhakar Reddy
K Sudarshan Chakradhari, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nellore Rural Constituency, has left the party and joined the Yuvajana...
K Sudarshan Chakradhari, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nellore Rural Constituency, has left the party and joined the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). He was welcomed into the YSRCP by 29th Division Corporator Dr. Sheikh Sattar, Nellore Parliament members, and party working group members CH Suribabu and Adala Prabhakar Reddy.
Chakradhari had been a member of the BJP for 28 years and had served as the President of the party at the state level. He has also held various positions such as President of the State BJP Weavers Unit, Director of the National Handloom Board, President of the State Padmasali Association, President of the District Weavers United Front, and Leader of the State Handloom Association.
Chakradhari was drawn to the YSRCP due to the public welfare programs introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the development taking place in Nellore Rural Constituency. He joined the party in the presence of MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy.
Several prominent individuals from the YSRCP, including Nellore Vijaya Diary Chairman Kondreddy Rangareddy and district YSRCP officials, participated in the event.