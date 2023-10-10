Nellore: Delay in disposal of petitions irks collector

Nellore: District Collector M Hari Narayanan has directed the officials to ensure speedy disposal of petitions received in Jaganannaku Chebudam programme.

The collector along with Joint Collector Kurmanath accepted the representations from the public in Jaganannaku Chebudam and Spandana here on Monday.

On the occasion, the collector expressed his displeasure over poor performance of officials in disposing the petitions at the satisfaction of victims.

He said that several petitioners repeatedly sending representations as they failed to secure justice for their problems from concerned departments.

He said that the Jaganannaku Chebudam programme was launched to provide relief to the petitioners by addressing long-pending issues in a transparent manner. If the officials are not in a position to address the problem, they should immediately specify the reasons on the representation to higher officials, he said.

DRO Venkata Narayanamma, DRDA PD Sambasiva Reddy, MEPMA PD Ravindra and Housing PD Nagaraju were present.