Nellore: DIG CM Trivikram Varma asks woman to install Disha app in mobile phones

Nellore: Guntur Range DIG C M Trivikram Varma practically explained how the Disha app is useful for women during crisis for protecting themselves from any unwarranted situations. He said how the app rescued a woman within two minutes, who was in danger at Sullurupeta in Nellore.

He said the parents of the young woman thanked the police for their swift response in saving their daughter from any distress.

"Police contacted me instantly and supported me during the crisis which gave me courage and I sincerely thank the police for rescuing me on time. I appeal to all women and girls to install the 'DISHA' app on their mobile phones for any such help,' said the victim.

Nellore SP Ch Vijaya Rao explained that they had rescued the woman within no time after receiving the communication. Everyone should be aware of the benefits of the app and need to install it and utilise it during the unsafe conditions, he added. SP also informed that they would announce rewards to the police and responded swiftly for rescuing the woman.

DIG Trivikram Varma appreciated Highway mobile party staff member D Srinivasulu and head constable Satyanarayana from D V Satram and others for their quick action in the case.