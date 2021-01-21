Nellore: Distressed over father's plight in business, son commits suicide

In a shocking incident took place in Nellore district on Wednesday night where a student who was deeply upset in the wake of his father's business being badly damaged during the Coronavirus lockdown had committed suicide.

According to CI G. Gangadhara Rao, Tanniru Raghavendra and Ratnamma, a married couple from Podalakuru town runs a grocery shop in Main Bazaar. They have two daughters who were married and a son Tanniru Rajesh (21) studying in the second year of B.Sc degree.

Rajesh‌ was deeply concerned when he noticed that his father's business was badly damaged during the Coronavirus lockdown period. Being distressed and unable to focus on studies, he was worried that he would not be able to take care of his parents.

He committed suicide by hanging himself at home on Wednesday night by leaving a apology letter to Mom and Dad. Feeling we have 'Run out of gas' emotionally. Rajesh's parents are in tears as their only son is no more. The police have registered a case and investigating further.