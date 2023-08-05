Nellore GGH doctors conduct rare orthopaedic surgery to 19-year-old

The doctors at the Nellore government general hospital successfully performed a rare surgery on a 19-year-old girl named Pavani from Nippocenter area. Pavani had suffered a broken left leg while playing, and despite undergoing surgery at a corporate hospital, she was unable to walk. Eventually, her parents brought her to the orthopedic department of the government general hospital.



The doctors at the hospital conducted necessary medical tests and discovered that Pavani had a pathological fracture. With the consent of her parents, the medical team from the orthopedic department performed surgery on Pavani a month ago. Over the course of a month, Pavani received excellent medical care at the hospital, which led to her regaining the ability to walk.

Pavani was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, and orthopedic expert Dr. Mastanbasha highlighted that if such a rare surgery had been performed at a corporate hospital, it would have cost lakhs of rupees. However, the surgery was successfully performed at the government general hospital free of cost.

The orthopedic department's Professor Ravi Shankar, Professor Chandrasekhar Naidu, and doctors Madhu, Kiran, Bhaskar, Divya, and Rose worked diligently for four hours to ensure the success of the operation. Pavani's father, Suresh, expressed gratitude to the doctors for their efforts.