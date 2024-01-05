Nellore left stinking by sanitation workers’ strike

Nellore: Due to the ongoing strike by the municipal sanitary workers, all roads in Nellore city were filled with garbage and people are suffering with the stinking.

Heaps of garbage could be seen on Atmakuru busstand, Trunk road, Chinna Bazar, Pedda Bazar, Madras bus stand, Magunta layout and other main roads in the city, threatening the people of communicable diseases.

Intending to intensify the stir, the agitators poured heaps of garbage on the middle of the road at the busy Madras bus stand centre, causing serious inconvenience to the pedestrians as well as vehicular traffic.

As many as 100 RTC bus services going to Vijayawada by passing through Madras bus stand centre, 50 private city services and a number of autorickshaws will pass through this place.

Meanwhile, Nellore Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmat admitted they are facing a serious issue, as 1,200 sanitation workers were on strike.

He said this is the second time that sanitary workers doing strike in the last two years. He said the municipal administration already brought the issue of regularisation of employees to the government notice.

The civic chief said that the NMC had deployed 450 private people for cleaning around 240 tonnes of garbage through 58 tractors to tackle the problem.

He appealed to the agitators not to restrict private people while they clean garbage, not to argue with them and not to attack them, as the administration will not spare such type of unwanted things at any cost. He also appealed to the public to approach sanitary inspectors working in

village secretariats in the nearby areas if they notice sanitary problems.