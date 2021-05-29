Nellore: Minister Anil slams Naidu for criticising YSRCP's 2-year rule

Nellore: Water Resources Minister Dr Anil Kumar Yadav came down heavily on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders for confining to zoom video conferences and criticising the two years governance of YSRCP government.

Speaking to media at district party office, the Minister said people have been rejecting TDP in every election held since 2019 and added that Naidu conducting Mock Assembly and Mahanadu through zoom video conference and indulging in political conspiracies show that he might be suffering from some psychological disorder.

The Minister said while Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been prioritising and completing irrigation projects, gaining support from all over the country for implementing welfare schemes, striving hard for the development of BC, SC, ST and Minorities, transferring money directly into the accounts of benificiaries without middlemen and tackling Covid effectively, Naidu and his son Lokesh were confined to Hyderabad and criticising the government.

He said Nara Lokesh has been visiting the state only to console TDP leaders like Dhulipalla Narendra and Atchennaidu, who were arrested with corruption charges. The Minister said its strange that TDP has passed a resolution in Mahanadu over irrigation projects.