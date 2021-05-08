Vysyas highly vulnerable to coronavirus

Nellore: Though it sounds odd, Vysyas, the predominant trading community, are suspected to be highly vulnerable to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Medical experts say that the mortality rate among them is very high and the pandemic has turned out to be terrible for a majority section of the community possibly due to their pre-existing genetic disorders. "Researchers must investigate such cases for discovering the basic reason behind the problem," say the members of the community.

In fact, a study conducted by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) on the Vysyas community earlier found a 100-fold higher rate of butyrylcholinesterase deficiency among them. It is a condition that causes increased sensitivity to certain muscle relaxant drugs used during general anesthesia (choline esters).

These drugs relax the muscles used for movement, including those used for breathing. Pseudocholinesterase deficiency can be inherited (genetic) or acquired, say experts. The latest observation was that this community was more susceptible to coronavirus.

Scientists observed that the 'founder event' of disease-causing mutations is carried forward to future generations due to endogamy and marriage in the same caste groups. The Vysyas community is following the practice of marriage in the same groups for the past 108 generations, say the scientists.

"Medical researchers should focus on it," said Dr CV Subrahmanyam, a leading physician in the city.

Many doctors in the city also observed that people from the community are facing such problems. They say around 50 percent of the infected are turning out to be vulnerable to the disease.

Recently, three people from the community who have been running wholesale medical distribution business in Nellore city died due to virus infection and others have closed the shops in view of surge in cases.

Elders in the community say the majority is in the business activity from dawn to dusk and they don't have time for physical exercise and the sedentary lifestyle is also leading to many diseases.

"We have no time for walking and other physical activity. We prefer to open the shops and showrooms for convenience of the customers and take rest only on Sundays. So, we are asking the younger generations to focus on fitness. Still, they have to pick up," said K Venkateswara Rao, a trader from the Pappula Street.