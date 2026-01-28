New commemorative coins add to philatelist’s kitty

Visakhapatnam: ES Madhavan, a philatelist, is excited as he adds new commemorative coins to his kitty.

A devotee of Sathya Sai Baba, he is now a proud owner of Rs.100 commemorative coin released on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Sharing his delight over the new collection, Madhavan mentioned that philately has to be encouraged among the younger generation that is glued to the screens these days.

“It is a wonderful way of bonding over an activity that helps improve knowledge and flip through history,” he mentioned.

A few days before, Madhavan collected a special Rs.1,000 commemorative coin released to honour the 1,000th anniversary of Emperor Rajendra Chola-I’s naval expedition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled it in Gangaikonda Cholapuram.

“Each coin tells a story. This coin is made of 999-pure silver and I feel proud to collect it as I am the first to receive it in the city,” Madhavan, who is an active member in philately and coin-collecting clubs, shared with The Hans India.

Madhavan has been collecting special stamps, coins and covers for the past 25 years.

NTR’s special stamp, first day cover, a special plywood postcard and antique coins form a part of his exclusive collection.

Earlier, the Kerala-based philatelist, who is working as the marketing head of the jewellery major Jos Alukkas, acquired Rs.100 commemorative coin of the former founder president of Telugu Desam Party and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao which was released marking his centenary birth anniversary.

In a world that is dominated by social media and the Internet, Madhavan mentioned that he wants to inspire children to start collecting stamps and motivate parents to encourage their wards in the stamp collection.

“Apart from serving as a great stress buster, philately aids in learning about history, art and heritage,” Madhavan recommended.