New postings for Narayan Bharat Gupta, I Samuel Anand Kumar

Amaravati: Chittoor former collector Narayan Bharat Gupta was posted as managing director of AP State Housing Corporation Limited. He is also placed in full additional charge for the post of director, directorate of gram volunteers. Chief secretary Aditya Nath Das issued orders to this effect late on Wednesday night.

Similarly, Guntur former district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar was posted as vice-chairman and managing director, AP Schedules Castes Cooperative Finance Corporation Ltd relieving K Sunita, secretary, social welfare department. He is also given full additional charge of the newly-created ex-cadre post of special secretary, rural development.

G S Naveen Kumar was posted as special commissioner, office of commissioner, rural development. It may be noted that the State Election Commission recently recommended the transfer of Guntur and Chittoor district collectors.

In another development, the state government issued orders posting M Ravichandra as secretary (Covid management), health, medical and family welfare department.

In a GO released to this effect, it said that during the present Covid vaccination programme, 1,58,758 people have been vaccinated so far and 49 cases of adverse events after immunisation were reported.

Keeping it in mind, the government felt that a senior officer in the cadre of secretary with vast experience in health care should be posted to monitor overall Covid-19 vaccination programme in the state.

Hence, it said, the government is posting M Ravichandra as secretary (Covid 19 management).