New tourism policy, a big boost to tourism sector: Kandula Durgesh

Visakhapatnam: Thenew Tourism Policy 2024-29 with industry status for the tourism sector, subsidies, SGST reimbursement and stamp duty exemptions is giving a big boost to investors, noted Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh.

Speaking at the inaugural of the two-day ‘National Travel Mart’ jointly organised by the State government and Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India in Visakhapatnam on Friday 13, Durgesh mentioned that AP is not only a destination for spiritual heritage but also for transformation and innovation.

The Tourism Minister stated that with the support of the Centre, the tourism sector is being given top priority under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan. In just 18 months, Durgesh underlined that agreements were signed for 117 projects worth Rs.20,088 crore, paving the way for creation of 1,22,637 jobs. He opined that the services of tour operators as storytellers, promoters and organisers aim at accentuating the beauty of Andhra Pradesh to domestic and foreign tourists.

Further, the Minister said that caravan tourism will soon be started from Visakhapatnam to Araku, and that homestays, bed and breakfast policies and tent cities will be set up to highlight rural culture. He further stated said that the upcoming MICE and film tourism policies will give a boost to asset-light model investments.

Durgesh informed that tent cities will be readied on the lines of Kumbh Mela by 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu. He explained that the State is not limited to temple tourism alone but is also giving a big push to eco, adventure, cruise, river, agri, heritage, medical and wellness tourism.

Further, the Tourism Minister stated that Andhra Pradesh tourism is currently booming due to a friendly tourism policy and appealed to the tour operators to be partner of the journey.

Special Chief Secretary of Tourism Department Ajay Jain and MD of APTDC Amrapali Kata explained the features of the AP tourism. They informed that the 3P model policy, partnership and process are yielding excellent results.

Chhattisgarh Development Corporation Chairman Neelu Sharma, APTDC Chairman Nookasani Balaji, Chhattisgarh Development Corporation MD Vivek Acharya, APTDC ED Padmavati, and tour operators participated in the programme.