Two teachers killed as school bus rams into truck in Bihar's Rohtas

Patna: Two teachers lost their lives, and 16 others were injured, including 11 school students and five teachers, in a tragic road accident in Rohtas district, Bihar, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The fatal accident occurred at around 12.45 a.m. when a speeding bus carrying teachers and students on a school tour to Patna rammed into a heavy vehicle while overtaking near Sohsa village under Parsathua police station limits on the Arrah-Mohania National Highway.

According to Ramchandra Choupal, officer in charge of the Parsathua outpost, the bus driver hit the rear left side of the heavy vehicle from behind.

Following the collision, the bus driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle on the highway.

“It is suspected that the driver either dozed off for a few seconds or drove recklessly and failed to maintain an adequate distance while overtaking. The heavy vehicle involved is suspected to be a truck,” the officer said.

After the accident, the driver of the heavy vehicle also fled the scene along with the vehicle. Police have launched a manhunt to trace both drivers.

“Once the bus driver is apprehended, we will get a clearer picture of how the accident occurred,” the officer added.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and rescued the injured students and teachers, shifting them to Sadar Hospital, Sasaram.

“Eleven children and five teachers sustained minor injuries and are out of danger,” the officer said.

The injured victims could not provide a clear account of the accident, stating only that they heard a loud noise at the time of the collision.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Kumar Rai, a resident of Bhainshar village in Chainpur, Kaimur district, and Puneet Kumar Singh, a resident of Baghawa village under Mavihar police station in Mirzapur district.

The injured teachers include Vipin Pandey, Siyananda Patel, Lori Singh, Lalita Kumari, and one more teacher.

The bus was carrying students and teachers from Middle School Badhona, located in Chainpur block of Kaimur district, for an educational tour to Patna.

Police have registered an FIR against the bus driver under charges of rash and negligent driving, and the investigation is currently underway.