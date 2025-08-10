New York Buddhist monk evinces interest to visit Nagagarjunakonda

Vijayawada: Cheif monk of Mahayana Buddhist temple, New York, evinces interest to visit Nagarjunakonda, Buddhavanam and important Buddhist sites in Andhra Pradesh, said Dr E Sivanagireddy, Buddhist expert and CEO,Pleach India Foundation, Hyderabad.

As part of his visit to the Buddhist shrines in and around New York, Dr Reddy visited the Mahayana Buddhist temple, Canal street, Chinese town in New York on Saturday and briefed the Chief Buddhist Monk on the significance of Buddhist sites at Nagarjunakonda and lower Krishna valley in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States.

The monk sought information on the prominent Buddhist sites of the Telugu States and suggested to establish a centre for conducting research on Acharya Nagarjuna’s philosophical Works at Nagarjunasagar. Dr Sivanagireddy said that he would meet the concerned officials and appeal to initiate action to attract Buddhist tourists not only from South East Asia but also from America, Europe and Australia by connecting road shows.

Dr Kalasapudi Srinivasarao, food scientist, New York Telugu Literary Club, and storywriter participated in the programme, said Sivanagireddy.