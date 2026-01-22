Noida: Rescue team narrowly misses saving tech worker in tragic incident

Recorded from the banks of a large, pond-like hole in Noida’s Sector 150, the footage offers little to see beyond an opaque blanket of darkness.

Except for a narrow shaft of light, techie death Noida at the centre of the frame.

It was the torch on Yuvraj’s cellphone, which he had managed to switch on after escaping his submerged car in the middle of the pond. There, helpless and unable to shout for assistance, he moved his phone’s light back and forth, signalling to the world that he was alive.

On the night of January 15, Yuvraj’s Grand Vitara had crashed into an uncovered ground scraping area used for a commercial construction near ATS Le Grandiose and tumbled into a depression about 30 feet deep. No barricades, reflectors or lights surrounded the site and thick winter fog obscured it from view.

“It was around 12: 30 am when we heard a voice from inside the pool screaming for help,” eyewitness Avneet Singh told PTI. “We alerted others, and five minutes before Ankur Singh reached the spot, Mehta drowned with Noida accident video.”

“The police did not threaten him in any manner but if someone levels such an allegation against them, it will be considered and verified,” said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.