NIA officials conduct raids across AP and Telangana over terror finding

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been monitoring the terror funding going on across the country. In this order, NIA officials are conducting searches in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi and Telugu states on Thursday. NIA searches are going on in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Guntur and Kurnool. Searches are being conducted in the houses of PFI (Popular Front of India) workers in Uppal and Ghatkesar areas of Hyderabad.

NIA officials are also conducting simultaneous checks at Autonagar in Guntur, 8 areas in Karimnagar and Khadakpura street in Kurnool. The PFI office in Chandrayanagutta, Hyderabad was seized.



It is known that NIA conducted searches in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh two days ago on the activities of PFI and arrested four persons belonging to PFI on the charges of providing terrorist training. The local police in Nizamabad district had earlier registered a case against PFI for inciting religious hatred and training in terrorist activities in the name of religious activities.



Later this case was transferred to NIA. As part of the investigation, the NIA officials had already conducted searches once. For the second time on Sunday, searches were conducted in 40 areas in two Telugu states. Even today, NIA, which is conducting searches in many states, is detaining and interrogating around 100 people. PFI chief Farvez and his brother were detained in Delhi.



NIA sources revealed that ED and local police are also involved in this operation. Investigations are ongoing on allegations of funding terrorism, conducting training camps and inciting youth to join terrorist organisations.

